A very heartfelt thank you to the Duncan Fire Department and Rural Board Members for the wonderful open house and memorable keepsakes of recognition honoring my 60 years of service. Thank you to all my family, friends and fellow fire buddies for all the kind words, gifts and cards. Your generosity and thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated. It was my pleasure and honor serving the wonderful community of Duncan for 60 years.

Thanks to all and God Bless,

Edwin Schacher

