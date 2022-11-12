The Family of Dorothy Schmid wishes to thank family and friends for your kindness shown in our time of loss. We deeply appreciate the gifts of food, memorials, flowers, prayers, hugs, and heartfelt messages of sympathy. To Prairie Village for the loving care you gave Mom over the years, to CCH Hospice for the help, care and visits you had with Mom, and to Brookestone Acres for the comfort and care you showed Mom, thank you. Thanks also to Gass Haney Funeral Home for your guidance and support during that difficult time.