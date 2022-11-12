Thank you for all the birthday and get-well cards I have received. Also, for my wonderful family for all there help during my hospital stay, recovery and continued support.
My new address is:
Emerald Assisted Living
3918 27th Street
Columbus, NE 68601
Attn: Dorothy O'Kane Room 105
Dorothy O'Kane
