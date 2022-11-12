 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank you for all the birthday and get-well cards I have received. Also, for my wonderful family for all there help during my hospital stay, recovery and continued support.

My new address is:

Emerald Assisted Living

3918 27th Street

Columbus, NE 68601

Attn: Dorothy O'Kane Room 105

Dorothy O'Kane

