The Family of Pauline Sander would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who shared and honored her memory or touched us with kindness through visits, calls, messages, food, cards, flowers, and memorial gifts.

Special thank you to Fr. Mike Swanton, Deacon Larry Mielak, St. Bon’s Choir, McKown Funeral Home, and Wunderlich’s Catering. A Mass will be read at St. Bon’s and St. Francis in thanksgiving.

Jerry & Jane Sander

and

Marge Jordan

and families

