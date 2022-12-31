Thank You Dec 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thanks for making my 80th birthday so very fun and memorable with all the cards and memories. I enjoyed them all.Dennis Hiemer 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Fun Cards Birthday Thanks Memory Card Games Dennis Hiemer Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story