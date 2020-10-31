 Skip to main content
The family of Wendell Ita would like to thank our relatives, friends and neighbors for your prayers, cards, memorials, food, and floral arrangements. A special Thank You to the Federated Church, Word of Life Church, Columbus Community Hospital and Gass Haney Funeral Home and staff for going above and beyond during this difficult time.

Your kindness was very much appreciated and of great comfort.

Elsie Ita

Ron and Deb Ita and family

Russ and Connie Ita and family

