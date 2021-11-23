The Family of Matthew D. Medlar extends a sincere thank you to our relatives and friends for their expressions of sympathy and kindness after his passing. A special thank you to Deacon Mike Placzek for the wonderful visit and beautiful service at the cemetery along with Jennifer Hayes for providing the music.

Thank you to Gary and staff at Gass Haney Funeral Home for their compassion and help with the service, Wunderlich’s Catering for preparing the meal and anyone else that has given us their continued support with the loss of our brother, brother-in-law, and uncle Matt.