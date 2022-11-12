The family of Larry Muhle wishes to thank you for your outpouring of love, kindness, concern, and encouragement after the loss of our beloved husband, father and grandfather.

We appreciated and are thankful for the cards, flowers, food, memorials, visits, calls, and kind expressions of sympathy. We would also like to say a special thanks to pallbearers, honorary bearers, card players, and American Legion Post 84 Honor Guard.

Many thanks to the special care and kindness shown by Hospice, Drs. and nurses while his stay in CCH and Brookestone. Special thanks to Pastor Brandon for the beautiful service and singing The Lord’s Prayer. Thank you Ann Cattau and Manuel Tabora for the beautiful music.

Your kindness and support to our family shows how many people Larry touched with his spirited ways and love for life.

Your many acts of love and sympathy continue to be a great comfort to our family in our time of sorrow.

Bernestine Muhle

Ron, Kerri Coughlin & Rhegan

Kaine, Jen Muhle, Max & Samia