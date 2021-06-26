Our family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to Family, Friends, and the Community for all the many acts of kindness shown to us with the passing of our Dear Dad, TONY KLASSEN. Thank you for all the prayers, cards, visits, and thoughtfulness shown during this sad time.

Thank you for all the memorials, prayers, and special words of comfort at this difficult time. We would like to thank the staff at Duesman Funeral Home, especially Brad Ramaekers, for the compassion and guidance in planning the services for Dad. Thank you to Father Wayne Pavela, Fr. Jim Novotny, Fr. Joe Miksch and Deacon John Dagerman for the blessed funeral mass and burial. Thank you to Deacon Tim Preister and Deacon Paul Weeder for the beautiful and prayerful vigil service and for assisting at the funeral mass. Also, we would like to thank the choir for the beautiful music and the ladies who prepared and served the delicious luncheon.

Our dad always said he had a good life, and he blessed our family with many memories. However, we feel he was now ready for his Eternal Home. May He Rest in Peace.

In lieu of sending Thank Yous, we will have a Mass said for your intentions. We sincerely appreciate your kindness, and May God’s Blessings be with You!

