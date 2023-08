Thank You, to my children and all my family members for putting on a wonderful 80th Birthday Party.

Also, Thanks to the Urkoski Orchestra and fellow musicians for the happy polka music. Much thanks to Maximus and staff for servicing the event.

Thank You to all my family, friends and polka fans for making the day so special with Birthday wishes, gifts, cards, refreshments, music, dancing and Polish (Jezynówka) toasts.

Dziékujé (Thank You)!!!

Gene Urkoski