Thank You

With deep appreciation, the family of Dennis J. Laska, would like to thank our relatives, friends, neighbors and staff at Pacific Springs Village for all the kind support during his illness and passing, on December 18, 2020.

We also want to thank Father Ross Burkhalter, Moni Albracht, Jan Moser, Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard, Wunderlich’s Catering, UNMC and the staff at McKown Funeral Home, especially Brad Eickhoff.

The overwhelming kindness, prayers and memorials we received were humbling and a sweet reminder of all the lives my husband, our dad and grandpa touched. Dennis was close to his family and friends, and through the memories he gave us, he will live forever in our hearts.

God bless all of you,

Delores Laska,

Daniel & Christina & Family,

Caroline & Tim & Family,

Audrey & Family,

Brenda & Bill & Family

