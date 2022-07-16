Thank You
Many thanks to everyone who sent cards, texts and phone calls with well wishes for our 60th wedding anniversary. Thanks also to our children for giving us such a wonderful dinner party. Everything was greatly appreciated. God Bless!
Arnie and Nancy Stuthman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today