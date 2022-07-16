 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank You

  • 0

Thank You

Many thanks to everyone who sent cards, texts and phone calls with well wishes for our 60th wedding anniversary. Thanks also to our children for giving us such a wonderful dinner party. Everything was greatly appreciated. God Bless!

Arnie and Nancy Stuthman

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You

Thank You

The Family of Judy Strong would like to thank everyone for the cards, memorials, condolences and kind expressions of sympathy we received foll…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News