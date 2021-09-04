 Skip to main content
I want to thank all my friends and family for all the birthday wishes I received. For all the cards, gifts, flowers, phone calls and for all that attended my Open House for my 80th.

A special thank you for my family for hosting it and all the hard work. I really appreciated it.

Thanks again,

Elaine Young

