I want to thank all my friends and family for all the birthday wishes I received. For all the cards, gifts, flowers, phone calls and for all that attended my Open House for my 80th.
A special thank you for my family for hosting it and all the hard work. I really appreciated it.
Thanks again,
Elaine Young
