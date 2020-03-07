Would like to extend a sincere Thank You to family & friends for the memorials, flowers, food & expressions of sympathy after the passing of our beloved brother and uncle. A special Thank You to Fr. Bill and Fr. Joe for the many visits and prayers. Thank you to the American Legion for their services. Thank you to Mike Cave and Marge Euse for the beautiful music at the service. Thank you to the ladies that prepared the meal and those who brought food. Thank you to the staff at McKown Funeral Home. Thank you to the Meridian Gardens staff & Asera Care, the Doctors and Hospital for the care he got.