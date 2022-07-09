MARVIN LUCHSINGER
128 38 ST.
COLUMBUS
402-564-3470
A big thank you to all who sent cards, flowers and phone calls to us for our 65th Wedding Anniversary. What fun getting the mail each day! Thanks to our whole family for the great dinner party.
God’s blessings to everyone.
Marvin and Enola Luchsinger
