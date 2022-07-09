 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARVIN LUCHSINGER

128 38 ST.

COLUMBUS

402-564-3470

A big thank you to all who sent cards, flowers and phone calls to us for our 65th Wedding Anniversary. What fun getting the mail each day! Thanks to our whole family for the great dinner party.

God’s blessings to everyone.

Marvin and Enola Luchsinger

