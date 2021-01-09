 Skip to main content
The family of Richard (Dick) Ruth of Rising City gratefully acknowledges the cards, calls, messages, flowers, and memorial gifts given in his honor. We will always remember the thoughtfulness of our friends and neighbors which brought us so much comfort and peace.

We also wish to thank the staff at Brookestone Acres in Columbus who provided Dick with excellent care in his years there, and for the many kindnesses shown to our family. We are forever grateful.

Elaine Ruth

Bart & Lynne Ruth and family

Tamara & Steve Althouse and family

John 3:16

