Thank You

I want to thank all my friends and family for all the birthday wishes I received. Thank you for all the cards, gifts, flowers and for all that attended my Open House for my 90th Birthday.

A special thank you for my family for hosting the celebration. I really appreciated it.

Thanks again and God's Blessings,

Elaine Tiaden

