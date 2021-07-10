Would like to thank Kracl Funeral Chapel for their caring concern and help at the time of Allen’s death. You made our family’s time of sorrow much easier. Father Jerry and other clergy for a wonderful mass and meaningful homily. Virginia Semerad for her beautiful singing and music. Dave Faltin and Didier’s Grocery for preparing the delicious food. The Women of Devine Mercy for all your hard work with meal prepping. Thanks to everyone for your warm caring thoughts, prayers, memorials, food and phone calls. Thanks to everyone who attended the visitation, rosary, and funeral service. Your loving support and encouragement was appreciated. We are truly blessed.