On behalf of the family of Lorraine Vacha, we would like to thank everyone who expressed their sympathy on the passing of wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
We would like to especially thank the care staff at Clarkson Community Care Center for the great care and concern while mom was a resident there. Thank you to Father Rod Kneifl for his prayers and visits to mom, thank you to Father Stan Schmidt for the funeral service, Eddie Fischer for the rosary service, Annette Baumert, and Kathy Baumert for the music at the funeral, also to the ladies who served the lunch. And thank you to Miller Funeral Home for their kindness, compassion and service to our family.
Thank you to everyone for your kind words, phone calls and text messages, visits, food, cards, flowers, and memorials. Your thoughtfulness and kindness shown to the family will never be forgotten. God Bless you all.
Lenard Vacha
Janet & George Stockamp & family
Linda & Larry Prokopec & family
Larry Vacha
Eric & Hollie Vacha
