 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

On behalf of the family of Lorraine Vacha, we would like to thank everyone who expressed their sympathy on the passing of wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

We would like to especially thank the care staff at Clarkson Community Care Center for the great care and concern while mom was a resident there. Thank you to Father Rod Kneifl for his prayers and visits to mom, thank you to Father Stan Schmidt for the funeral service, Eddie Fischer for the rosary service, Annette Baumert, and Kathy Baumert for the music at the funeral, also to the ladies who served the lunch. And thank you to Miller Funeral Home for their kindness, compassion and service to our family.

Thank you to everyone for your kind words, phone calls and text messages, visits, food, cards, flowers, and memorials. Your thoughtfulness and kindness shown to the family will never be forgotten. God Bless you all.

Lenard Vacha

Janet & George Stockamp & family

Linda & Larry Prokopec & family

Larry Vacha

Eric & Hollie Vacha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

With deep appreciation, the family of Richard Penas, would like to thank our relatives, friends, co-workers, neighbors and medical staff for a…

Thanks

Thank You

Thank you for the cards and the drive by visits. Made number 90 very memorable.

Thanks

Thank You

Thank you, thank you to all my family and friends who made my 90th birthday a most enjoyable and memorable occasion.

Thanks

Thank You

Thank you for the cards and the drive by visits. Made number 90 very memorable.

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

With deep appreciation, the family of Richard Penas, would like to thank our relatives, friends, co-workers, neighbors and medical staff for a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News