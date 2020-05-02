The Family of Ken Bender would like to thank all of you for your outpouring sympathy at the time of our loved ones death. We are overwhelmed by the beautiful cards and memorials we received. It was an extremely trying time for our family, especially this horrible virus. Some of our own children were unable to be here. We couldn’t even have closure. The terrible car accident was almost too much. It took a lot of tears and prayers to get us through that terrible ordeal. At the time in our lives when we needed you, you were there. I am so full of the Holy Spirit like never before. How can our family ever begin to thank you? We decided to have a Mass said in thanksgiving for all of you. May God bless all of you. I have bags of cards and letters and love every one. The wonderful, kind things people wrote made us filled with joy.