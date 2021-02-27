You filled my heart with so much joy with your birthday wishes, phone calls, beautiful cards, flowers, gifts, and my memorable window visit by family and friends. It was great to see so many of you and will cherish it in my heart forever. Thank you to my family, friends, and Emerald staff for making my 100th birthday so special.
God Bless You All,
Helen Kula
