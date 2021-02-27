 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

You filled my heart with so much joy with your birthday wishes, phone calls, beautiful cards, flowers, gifts, and my memorable window visit by family and friends. It was great to see so many of you and will cherish it in my heart forever. Thank you to my family, friends, and Emerald staff for making my 100th birthday so special.

God Bless You All,

Helen Kula

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

Thank you for all the cards, visits, emails and videos I received for my 80th Birthday. It made it so very memorable! I do really appreciate it!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News