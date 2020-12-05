With deep appreciation, the family of Richard Penas, would like to thank our relatives, friends, co-workers, neighbors and medical staff for all the support during his illness and passing. The overwhelming kindness and prayers we received was humbling and a sweet reminder of all the lives my husband, our dad and grandpa touched. A special thanks to Dr. Lemke, the doctors and nurses at CCH, Caitlin Matthews, Father Ross Burkhalter, Beth Augustine, the EMTs and McKown Funeral Home for helping our family during this difficult time. Our sincerest thanks to everyone for your compassionate acts, words and prayers.