Words cannot express the gratitude our family feels for all the kind words, food, cards, phone calls, flowers, plants and memorials for the passing of our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Edwin Schacher.

Special thank you to Fr. Walter and Fr. Joe for the beautiful funeral mass and all the visits and support during this difficult time. Thank you to St. Ann’s Sodality for the delicious lunch they prepared and served.

Huge thank you to the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department, Columbus Fire Department and surrounding Departments for the beautiful tribute to Edwin. It was truly a wonderful way to celebrate his life doing what he loved so much.

Thank you to all the Home Health and Hospice nurses for all their tender loving care. We were truly blessed to have angels among us.

Thank you everyone and God Bless.

Kathleen Schacher

Mark & Sherri Schacher & family

Tim & Diann Schacher & family

Josh & Carla Dahlberg & family

