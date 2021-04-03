 Skip to main content
The family of MARY KOSEK would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who shared & honored her memory or touched us with kindness through visits, calls, messages, food, cards, flowers & memorial gifts.

Special thank you to Rev. Bill L'Heureux for celebrating Mass; Music by Sherron Chard & Shauna Czarnick; Ss Peter & Paul Church & Hall in Krakow and the McKown Funeral Home for their understanding & professionalism.

James Kosek and the extended families of...

Children: Dan (Pam), Dean, David (Nancy) & Darold Cuba

Bros. & Sister: Robert (Peggy) Liss, Edward (Pat) Liss & Helena (Rod) Chinn

