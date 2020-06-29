You are the owner of this article.
We would like to thank our family and friends for the cards, memories and gifts for our 50th Anniversary. Thank you to our children for initiating the card shower. We also want to thank those who initiated and participated in the “Drive-by and Honk” on Sunday afternoon. It was a lot of fun to get the mail every day and having people drive by and wave and honk on Sunday. Everyone made our 50th Anniversary Celebration great even though our original plans had to be canceled.

Rich and LoJean Morgan

