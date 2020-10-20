 Skip to main content
The family of Laurel (Wilde) Bruckner would like to express our thanks to all the friends and family who supported our Mother and Step-Mother in her final days. Special thanks to Pastor Cindy and Chase from McKown Funeral Home. The kindness shown to our family with cards and flowers. The donations we received will be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital per Laurel’s wishes.

Ranae & Jim Murphy

Peggy King

Karen & Scott Goddin

Robert & Eleanor Wilde

Brett Wilde

Sharon Tipton

Annette & Larry Bomberger

