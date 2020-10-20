The family of Laurel (Wilde) Bruckner would like to express our thanks to all the friends and family who supported our Mother and Step-Mother in her final days. Special thanks to Pastor Cindy and Chase from McKown Funeral Home. The kindness shown to our family with cards and flowers. The donations we received will be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital per Laurel’s wishes.
Ranae & Jim Murphy
Peggy King
Karen & Scott Goddin
Robert & Eleanor Wilde
Brett Wilde
Sharon Tipton
Annette & Larry Bomberger
