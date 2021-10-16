A big heartfelt thank you from the family of Ella Milburn. Many thanks go out to the people who called, stopped by with food, sent a text or said an extra prayer our way. A special thanks goes to McKown Funeral Home, Clover Lodge, Dr. Schafer, Columbus Community Hospital, Father Mike, Deacon Jim, Diane Keiter and the Ladies of the Lord.
Howard Milburn
Gina & Joe Micek & family
Dan & Crystal Milburn & family
Dave & Carolyn Milburn & family
