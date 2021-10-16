 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thank You

  • 0

A big heartfelt thank you from the family of Ella Milburn. Many thanks go out to the people who called, stopped by with food, sent a text or said an extra prayer our way. A special thanks goes to McKown Funeral Home, Clover Lodge, Dr. Schafer, Columbus Community Hospital, Father Mike, Deacon Jim, Diane Keiter and the Ladies of the Lord.

Howard Milburn

Gina & Joe Micek & family

Dan & Crystal Milburn & family

Dave & Carolyn Milburn & family

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You

I want to thank my family and friends for all the beautiful cards and birthday wishes. It made turning 80 special.

Thank You

I didn’t know turning 90 could be so much fun. Many thanks for the cards, gifts, meals and your friendship.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News