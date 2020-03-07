Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

We wish to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, prayers, cards, visits, food, flowers and memorials for Dorothy Bialas. A special thanks to Rev. Mike Swanton, Rev. Joseph Miksch and Father Mark Tomasiewicz for presiding over the funeral service. We thank McKown Funeral Home for all the arrangements and kindness shown to our family. We thank Mary Lou Podraza and the Ladies of the Lord who worked the funeral luncheon and who brought food. We thank Valley View Assisted Living and staff in Fullerton, NE for the care Dorothy received while staying at your facility. We also offer thanks to the pallbearers, choir and family members and friends who were able to attend Dorothy’s funeral service in celebration of her life and eternal rest in Heaven. Thank You and God Bless.

The Family of Dorothy Bialas

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

The family of Ron Nelson would like to express our sincere gratitude for all the prayers, visits, cards, memorials, flowers and plants, food a…

Thanks

Thank You

Dennis Podany and his family would like to express their thanks for the many acts of kindness, prayers and help received for Dennis through hi…

Thanks

Thank You

What a way to celebrate a birthday! It was a surprise. All my children, grandchildren and families were there. They are my most cherished gift…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News