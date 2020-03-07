We wish to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, prayers, cards, visits, food, flowers and memorials for Dorothy Bialas. A special thanks to Rev. Mike Swanton, Rev. Joseph Miksch and Father Mark Tomasiewicz for presiding over the funeral service. We thank McKown Funeral Home for all the arrangements and kindness shown to our family. We thank Mary Lou Podraza and the Ladies of the Lord who worked the funeral luncheon and who brought food. We thank Valley View Assisted Living and staff in Fullerton, NE for the care Dorothy received while staying at your facility. We also offer thanks to the pallbearers, choir and family members and friends who were able to attend Dorothy’s funeral service in celebration of her life and eternal rest in Heaven. Thank You and God Bless.