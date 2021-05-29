We would like to thank each and every one of you for the cards, flowers, telephone calls and gifts for our 60th Wedding Anniversary. Today we are reminded how very blessed we are as there is nothing to compare to a wonderful family and friends. You’ve truly warmed our hearts at a very happy and special time of our lives.
LeRoy and Mary Ann Kracl
