Thank you to everyone for helping us celebrate our 50th Wedding Anniversary, especially for all the visits and well wishes from family and friends, whether made personally, on the phone, email or Facebook. Additional thanks for the family reunion party, the Telegram for the great article and dance notices, the cards, gifts, the spiritual blessing and Mass. What a memorable week!
We would also like to thank all who made the Pulaski Hall Improvement Fundraiser a huge success, the Urkoski Orchestra, those who volunteered to work, those who came, and those who donated. It was a great party.
Love,
Bob and Bernie Slusarski
