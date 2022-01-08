The family of Don Blessen would like to thank all our friends and family for your kindness(love and,'sympathy during this difficult time. We are grateful for your calls, visits, cards, attendance at the visitation and

funeral, the flowers, and the memorials to the PKD Foundation.

An enormous amount of gratitude to Dr. Lemke, Shelly and Kelly at Columbus Medical Center. Your care, devotion, and encouragement were above and beyond. Thank you to the many who helped care for Don, especially Columbus Dialysis Center staff, Columbus Oncology, Angel Nurses, and HomeHealth Hospice staff for your gentle care.

Also, thank you to Pastor Ollie Fullmer for the beautiful service at

Trinity Lutheran Church. Inaddition, thanks to the Trinity Luncheon volunteers for a special lunch.

A final thank you to John at Gass-Haney Funeral Home for all your

guidance and handling of the many details. Phyllis Blessen and family

