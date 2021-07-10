The Family of Chuck Dohmen would like to thank everyone for your cards, phone calls, flowers, food, and memorial gifts. Thank you to Asera Care Hospice and the nursing homes for their caring support. Also to Gregg Ridgeway and McKown Funeral Home for their guidance and service.

A special thank you to Fr. John Hagemann for the wake service and to Fr. Wayne Pavela, Fr. Joe Miksch and Fr. Jim Novotny for the funeral mass. Thank you to the choir for the beautiful music and the ladies who prepared and served the luncheon.

Also, thank you to the Lindsay American Legion members for the wonderful military salute at the cemetery.

Paul Dohmen & Family

George & Lois Dohmen & Family

Larry & Jean Dohmen & Family

John & Jacque Dohmen & Family

