The family of Liz Bender would like to thank our family and friends for all the messages of sympathy and comfort. We appreciate the memorials, food, flowers and cards of sympathy. Our family felt God’s tender care through Fr. Olsen, Fr. Harrison, Deacon Louis Dohmen, Columbus Community Hospital staff and Chaplain Mary Shemek,

Pam Pfeifer and Jill Werner for the memorable music for her Funeral Mass, and the St. Francis ladies who prepared the funeral meal.

Special thanks to Duesman/Gass Haney Funeral Homes and

Gary Sharman for his personal support.

Linda and Galyn Moeller and Family

Jim Bender

Mick and Nancy Bender and Family

