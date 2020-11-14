The family of David Sedlacek would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We are grateful for your acts of kindness shown during the loss of a husband, dad, and grandpa through your food, memorials, flowers, and plants. Special thanks to Pastor Sparling and Pastor Ramstad for all their visits, prayers and for the beautiful service. A special thanks to all the nurses at Home Health & Hospice and Dr. Zaruba. Thank you Brad and McKown Funeral Home staff during this difficult time. Thanks to Wunderlich’s Catering for preparing a meal of comfort.