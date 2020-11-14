 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

The family of David Sedlacek would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We are grateful for your acts of kindness shown during the loss of a husband, dad, and grandpa through your food, memorials, flowers, and plants. Special thanks to Pastor Sparling and Pastor Ramstad for all their visits, prayers and for the beautiful service. A special thanks to all the nurses at Home Health & Hospice and Dr. Zaruba. Thank you Brad and McKown Funeral Home staff during this difficult time. Thanks to Wunderlich’s Catering for preparing a meal of comfort.

Linda Sedlacek, Heather & Ryan Beringer, Andrew & Valorie Sedlacek & families

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

Thank you to my family and the many friends who sent cards and messages of well wishes. You made my day (both of them!)

Thanks

Thank You

The Family of Helen K. Podraza would like to thank everyone for their prayers, cards, memorials, floral arrangements, and kind words of sympat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News