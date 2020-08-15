You are the owner of this article.
The Family of Steven Kallweit would like to thank everyone for the expressions of sympathy shown by memorials, food, cards, phone calls and visits. We are extremely touched by your support, prayers, and sympathy which were greatly appreciated and will never be forgotten. A special thank you to Pastor Brandon for his comforting words. Also, thank you Ann Cattau for the beautiful music, Trinity ladies for organizing and serving lunch, and Jed Brunken for supplying the food. We will never forget the kindness of the staff at Gass Haney Funeral Home and a special thank you to Gary Sharman.

With the sudden loss of our loved one, we were comforted with all the support and prayers we had during this difficult time. Steve will be remembered by all with the many special memories he left us. Steve will live in our hearts forever.

God bless you all,

Marcy

Ashley, Zachary, Graham, Jackson

Brooke, Adalynn

Andrew, Angela, Aubrey

