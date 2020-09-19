A special thank you to Fr. Joe Miksch for his many visits, prayers and blessings. Thank you to Prairie Village Retirement Center for their care and compassion to Edna. Our sincere gratitude to Brad, Greg, and Dave and the staff at McKown Funeral Home for their help with the arrangements and service. Thank you to Fr. Joe, for a beautiful vigil and funeral mass. To Joan and Dee, thank you for your gift of music. We are grateful for the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Little Flower #988, for their devotion to pray the Rosary. Finally, thank you to family and friends who shared their memories and stories about our Mother. We are comforted to know that our parents are together again and may the Lord Jesus bring them a peace and joy that knows no end. God bless – Frank, Tim, Joe and Gina