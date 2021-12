With Sincere Thanks

The family of Terry “Skip” Skipton would like to thank everyone for the food, cards, memorials, condolences and kind expressions of sympathy we received following his passing.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Father

Joe Miksch, McKown Funeral Home, Rita Fuhr,

Dorothy Graybill and the ladies at the Eagles who

served the luncheon following the services.

Your love and support at this difficult time was much appreciated and of great comfort to all of the family.

