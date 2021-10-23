 Skip to main content
In Memoriam - Kenny Vetick

We thank you for your love, kindness and support. We are honored to have received so many messages of sympathy, flowers and memorials. We would also like to thank McKown Funeral Home for their professional and caring support, Father Joe for the beautiful service as well as his dedication to personal support he gave to our family during this difficult time and Dr. Renno, his staff at Hematology and Oncology Consultants and the home health nursing staff for their professional and tireless care. Our sincere thanks to you all – we greatly appreciate it.

The Family of Kenny Vetick

Carroll & Janet Vetick

Megan & Bryan Kiene and Family

Kellen & Leah Vetick

Angie and Steve Lundstrom & Family

