The family of Ruby Matthies Wesely would like to express our sincere thanks to all who honored her memory by their kindness through the sharing of memories, visits, food, cards, flowers, and memorial gifts. A special thank you to Rev. Laura Rasmussen for a comforting service for her.
Thank you also to the New Zion Presbyterian Church Ladies for serving the meal; to the Clarkson Rescue Unit for the transportation; to the Columbus Cancer Care, CHI Health Schuyler, and Clarkson Community Care Center for the excellent care she received!
Kimberly Matthies, Jay & Family
Christopher & Jenny Matthies & Family
Mark & Amy Matthies & Family