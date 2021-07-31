 Skip to main content
Dear Family & Friends,

Thank you for all the kind birthday wishes with phone calls and cards. It made my 80th fun.

Special thanks to Val & Mike for the gathering at the winery.

Love to all.

God Bless,

Sharon Leffers

The family of Dorothy DeTurk appreciate everyone who came to the service, your kind words about mom, the cards and memorial gifts. A special t…

