The family of Helen Hough would like to thank each and every one who sent a card or gave a memorial on her passing. A sincere thanks to all the staff and caregivers at the Heritage at Meridian Gardens the past seven years. Thank you also to Columbus Community Hospice staff and volunteers. Thank you Fr. Mike from St. Bonaventure and a special thanks to Fr. Ben Holdren for the beautiful Rosary and funeral Mass. Thanks to Virginia Semerad and John Kula for the music and singing. Thank you also to McKown Funeral Home for all your help and support.

