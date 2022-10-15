Daniel Bialas Family

We have had a great loss in our family, but our sadness and grief has been lessened by the kindness of so many wonderful people. It is with deep gratitude that we say thank you for the visits, prayers, cards, stories shared, food, memorials, plants, and gifts these past few months and following Dad’s passing.

Thank you Silver Creek Rescue Squad for your tender care of Dad and prompt responses when we needed you most. We were fortunate Dad had excellent care close to home, both at Annie Jeffrey Hospital in Osceola as well as Genoa Community Hospital. The staff was attentive and compassionate to all our needs.

Thank you for the gentle oversight and attention shown to us by John and Brittany at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home. Thank you to Fr. Bill L’Heureux for your presence with us, friendship, and celebrating the funeral Mass; to Fr. Mark Tomasiewicz for concelebrating the Mass; to the Fullerton American Legion for honoring Dad with military rites at the cemetery; and to the Krakow Altar Sodality for serving the lunch.

A special thank you to Jim Bialas for supporting us through the years. We are indebted to you for your willingness to help at a moment’s notice, visiting Dad and bringing Communion, and for being such a great neighbor!

We have wonderful memories and numerous lessons of a life well-lived to sustain us. We sincerely thank you for all the love and support shown to us. May God’s richest blessings be yours.

Emily Bialas

Gary Bialas

Danette and Mark Arduser and family

Darlene and Dan Wetovick and family

Lisa Ferguson and family

Tricia and Jim Wennekamp and family