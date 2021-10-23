 Skip to main content
Thank you to family and friends for the kindness and concern at the passing of our brother and uncle Patrick “Peko” Robak. The flowers, cards, memorials and food were much appreciated. A special thank you to Father Walter and Father Joe for the beautiful funeral service. We are so grateful to McKown Funeral Home, Arbor Care in Fullerton and Asera Care Hospice of York. Thanks again and God bless.

The Family of Patrick “Peko” Robak

