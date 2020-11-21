Thank you
We wish to extend our sincere thanks to family, friends, and neighbors for the kindness, prayers, and sympathy shown us during our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, Doug Barton's passing.
Thank you to Pastor Burma for his comforting words, visits and the meaningful service for Doug. Also to Gass Haney, for their services, and for the tribute shown Doug by the Columbus Volunteer Fire Department.
Marilyn, Kevin & Cindy, Jan & Bill, and Families
