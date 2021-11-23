 Skip to main content
In Memory of Mark Micek, we send our sincerest thanks to Fr. Joe, McKown Funeral Home, KC #12086, Blossoms, Tyler Schrant for the video, NPPD friends, Ladies of St. Stanislaus Parish for providing and serving the meal, St. Isidore’s Teachers, and all St. Isidore’s families of St. Isidore Home & School, and all family and friends for your support, food, masses and donations.

Linda Micek Family

