In Memory of Mark Micek, we send our sincerest thanks to Fr. Joe, McKown Funeral Home, KC #12086, Blossoms, Tyler Schrant for the video, NPPD friends, Ladies of St. Stanislaus Parish for providing and serving the meal, St. Isidore’s Teachers, and all St. Isidore’s families of St. Isidore Home & School, and all family and friends for your support, food, masses and donations.
Linda Micek Family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today