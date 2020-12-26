 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
View Comments

Thank You

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you so much for all the cards and well wishes for my 80th birthday! It was so nice to hear from so many friends and family. I am truly Blessed!!

Leanna Mihulka

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

The family of Helen Hough would like to thank each and every one who sent a card or gave a memorial on her passing. A sincere thanks to all th…

Thanks

Thank You

On behalf of the family of Lorraine Vacha, we would like to thank everyone who expressed their sympathy on the passing of wife, mother, grandm…

Thank You
Thanks

Thank You

With deep appreciation, the family of Richard Penas, would like to thank our relatives, friends, co-workers, neighbors and medical staff for a…

Thanks

Thank You

We want to say big thank you to everyone for all of the cards, gifts, food, and phone calls for our 50th wedding anniversary. It meant a lot t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News