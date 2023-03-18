A sincere Thank you to ALL who came to Polka Dots (Virgil Sliva) birthday party, for all who gave cards, gifts and the pleasure of your company. A special thanks to C&K staff who hosted.
You’re all loved and appreciated!
Polka Dot
