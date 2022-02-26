The family of Olga Lehr extends a heartfelt thank you for the many kind expressions of sympathy, prayers, visits, cards, food brought to the house, floral and plant arrangements, Mass offerings, Guardian Angel Memorials and other Memorial gifts.

Our special thanks and sincere appreciation to all who attended the wake service and funeral, to Father Jay Buhman for the beautiful wake service and funeral mass, Father Timmerman for concelebrating the Mass and Father Mike Swanton of St. Bonaventure for his comforting presence and prayers at the Columbus Hospital. Special thanks to the pallbearers and to Libby and Katie Aschoff and Kathy Mimick for the beautiful music. Special thanks to the women of St. Mary’s Guild who helped to service the luncheon and to all who brought food.

Thank you to Dr. Daro and Dr. Sypal for their care and concern for our mother during her time at David Place and then at the hospital.

We were deeply touched and overwhelmed by the many expressions of sympathy and kind words that were spoken about mom. Please forgive us if in our bereavement, we failed to personally acknowledge or thank anyone for their kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity.

Karen and Mike Johnson and Family • Linda and Rick Conn and Family

Don and Pam Shorney and Family • Pat Comte Family

