 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thank You
0 comments

Thank You

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THANK YOU family and friends for all the kind wishes and anniversary cards you showered us with on our 60th. Our celebration began with a Mass celebrated by Fr. Ross Burkhalter and a family dinner.

We’ve truly been blessed and everyone made our 60th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY a very memorable day.

Ray & Gin Staroscik

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thanks

Thank You

We thank everyone for the cards, phone calls and well wishes for our 60th Wedding Anniversary. All were so heartwarming and appreciated. A Mas…

Thanks

Thank You

The Family of Betty Harney would like to thank you for the cards, memorials and expressions of sympathy. We appreciate this thoughtfulness at …

Thanks

Thank You

We are truly grateful to the good friends who did so much for us during our recent sorrow. May we take this means of saying thank you for the …

Thanks

Thank You

  • Updated

The Columbus Center for Survivors, the Columbus Police and Sheriff Departments, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Columbus and area Twin Rive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News