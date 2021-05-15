THANK YOU family and friends for all the kind wishes and anniversary cards you showered us with on our 60th. Our celebration began with a Mass celebrated by Fr. Ross Burkhalter and a family dinner.
We’ve truly been blessed and everyone made our 60th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY a very memorable day.
Ray & Gin Staroscik
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today