We would like to thank everyone for the cards, telephone calls, and visits for Don’s 85th Birthday. Our wonderful friends and family made this day extra special for Don.

Thanks also for your warm wishes and cards on our 65th Wedding Anniversary. We have been truly blessed all these years.

Thanks again!

Love & Prayers,

Don & Donna Kummer

